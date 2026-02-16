Max Rosenfelder Injury: Set to miss several weeks

Rosenfelder suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim and will miss several weeks to recover from the issue, the club announced.

Rosenfelder is looking at several weeks on the shelf after pulling up with a hamstring injury against Hoffenheim on Saturday. The center-back has mostly been a depth piece for the Black Forest side this season, coming off the bench more often than not, but his absence still opens the door. New arrival Ifechukwu Ogbus now has a clear runway to carve out a bigger role and log more minutes with his new club while Rosenfelder works his way back.