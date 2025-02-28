Max Rosenfelder Injury: Trains individually, uncertain Sunday

Rosenfelder (illness) has trained individually and is questionable for Sunday's match against Augsburg, according to manager Julian Schuster. "We had several boys who had infections. You have to be careful. That's why we're still working on Max individually."

Rosenfelder looks to be a late call after missing last match with an illness, with the illness still being a problem and limiting him to individual training. That said, he will likely need to train with the team Friday or Saturday to be an option for Sunday, not risking the player if he is still not fully fit. He isn't a regular starter, so this would be a minor loss if he is out.