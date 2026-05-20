Max Rosenfelder News: Active off bench in Europa loss

Rosenfelder (hamstring) took one shot (one on goal) in 29 minutes as a substitute during Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final loss to Aston Villa.

Rosenfelder bounced back to the squad at the very end of the season after missing over three months due to his injury, and he took Philipp Lienhart's place in the second half of the European final. The 23-year-old saw his involvement largely limited by physical issues throughout the campaign, finishing with 35 clearances, 11 tackles and seven interceptions over 16 matches played (six starts) counting Bundesliga and UEL action.