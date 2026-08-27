Max Rosenfelder News: Back to full availability

Rosenfelder is fully available for Thursday's Conference League clash against Motherwell after returning to full team training Monday, according to coach Julian Schuster. "Everything is fine with him. It was clear that he would only play one of the games. He's been training normally since Monday."

Rosenfelder was withdrawn with cramps late in the first leg against Motherwell before sitting out the DFB-Pokal win over Fortuna Dusseldorf, but Schuster confirmed his absence was planned as part of his workload management rather than due to an injury setback. The center-back has trained without restrictions since Monday and is therefore back in contention to start Thursday after featuring in the starting XI during the first leg.