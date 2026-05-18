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Max Weiss News: Concedes game's only goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Weiss made two saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-0 defeat versus Arsenal.

Weiss wasn't tested too often after Arsenal got a goal in the first half, but his teammates weren't able to find an equalizer. Burnley are guaranteed to be sent down, but Weiss will likely have a strong performance against Wolves in the final match of the season. Wolves are the lone side under Burnley in the league table.

Max Weiss
Burnley
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