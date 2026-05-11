Max Weiss News: Concedes twice Sunday

Weiss made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Weiss made his first ever Premier League start Sunday, replacing the healthy Martin Dubravka who had started every match this season. Weiss made five saves as he helped Burnley earn an impressive home point versus Aston Villa. It's unclear if he will start the final two matches of the season, but whoever starts next will face an incredibly difficult matchup at Arsenal next Monday.