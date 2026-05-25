Max Weiss News: Three saves made
Weiss registered three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton.
Weiss recorded theee saves while allowing just one goal during the draw to Burnely Sunday.vHe was used as a backup option for Martin Dubravka, making just three appearances, allowing four goals with 10 saves in the process.
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