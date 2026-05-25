Maxence Caqueret News: Assists Sunday
Caqueret assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Cremonese.
Caqueret ends his campaign with an assist off the bench during the win over Como. He finishes 2025/26 with two goals and six assists in 30 appearances, making 17 starts while creating 26 chances and 35 tackles.
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