Maxence Caqueret headshot

Maxence Caqueret News: Assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Caqueret assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Cremonese.

Caqueret ends his campaign with an assist off the bench during the win over Como. He finishes 2025/26 with two goals and six assists in 30 appearances, making 17 starts while creating 26 chances and 35 tackles.

Maxence Caqueret
Como
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