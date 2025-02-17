Maxence Caqueret News: Provides assist in victory

Caqueret assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Fiorentina.

Caqueret has faced some challenges since joining his new team, starting only half of the games. On Sunday, he recorded his second assist of the season, setting up Assane Diao's goal just before halftime. He also created a season-high three chances and added three tackles to his total of 10 in five appearances with Como. Caqueret will aim to contribute again against Napoli on Sunday.