Maxence Caqueret

Maxence Caqueret News: Provides assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Caqueret assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Fiorentina.

Caqueret has faced some challenges since joining his new team, starting only half of the games. On Sunday, he recorded his second assist of the season, setting up Assane Diao's goal just before halftime. He also created a season-high three chances and added three tackles to his total of 10 in five appearances with Como. Caqueret will aim to contribute again against Napoli on Sunday.

Maxence Caqueret
Como
