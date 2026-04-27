Maxence Caqueret News: Provides one assist off bench

Caqueret assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Genoa.

Caqueret came on at halftime to replace Nico Paz in Sunday's 2-0 win against Genoa, who was forced off following a head collision, and made an immediate impact in the second half by deflecting Martin Baturina's cross into the path of Assane Diao, who headed home to double the lead and seal all three points. The French midfielder has scored two goals and provided five assists in 27 Serie A appearances this season, operating mainly as a rotation option in midfield.