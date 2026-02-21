Maxence Caqueret News: Scores once in win
Caqueret scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Juventus.
Caqueret earned consecutive starts for the first time in 15 games and delivered with his lone shot, finding the net for his second league goal. Beyond that, it was a quiet evening for the midfielder.
