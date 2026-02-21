Maxence Caqueret headshot

Maxence Caqueret News: Scores once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Caqueret scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Juventus.

Caqueret earned consecutive starts for the first time in 15 games and delivered with his lone shot, finding the net for his second league goal. Beyond that, it was a quiet evening for the midfielder.

Maxence Caqueret
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxence Caqueret See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxence Caqueret See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Lyon v. Bayern Munich Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Lyon v. Bayern Munich Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
August 18, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Manchester City v. Olympique Lyonnais Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Manchester City v. Olympique Lyonnais Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
August 14, 2020
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Friday/Saturday UCL Picks
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Friday/Saturday UCL Picks
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
August 14, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Juventus v. Lyon Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Juventus v. Lyon Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
August 6, 2020