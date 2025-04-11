Maxence Lacroix Injury: Available against City

Lacroix (concussion) is available for Saturday's trip to Manchester City, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "It is the same, [for] Maxence [Lacroix] is available. He trained with us today. We followed all the rules and he is available for tomorrow."

Lacroix is ready to return after a potential concussion against Brighton. The defender ended up avoiding a serious issue and is now available for selection once more. Lacroix should be an immediate starting option after training throughout the week.