Maxence Lacroix headshot

Maxence Lacroix Injury: Available against City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Lacroix (concussion) is available for Saturday's trip to Manchester City, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "It is the same, [for] Maxence [Lacroix] is available. He trained with us today. We followed all the rules and he is available for tomorrow."

Lacroix is ready to return after a potential concussion against Brighton. The defender ended up avoiding a serious issue and is now available for selection once more. Lacroix should be an immediate starting option after training throughout the week.

Maxence Lacroix
Crystal Palace
