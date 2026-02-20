Maxence Lacroix Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Lacroix (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's match against Wolves, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "How it looked like yesterday, yes, but again, we will assess him further with training in the afternoon [on Friday], after the press conference and then, we will see. But yeah, he had to be subbed because he had problems with his adductor, and he mentioned it at half-time already, so it doesn't look really good."

Lacroix looks to be on the outside looking in as the club prepares for Sunday, with a groin injury he suffered in Thursday's Conference League match likely to keep him out. Unfortunately for the club, the defender is yet to miss a start all season, so this could be a major loss. With the French player more than likely not starting, the club will likely call on Chadi Riad and Jaydee Canvot to start, with Jefferson Lerma (undisclosed) also out.