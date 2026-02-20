Maxence Lacroix headshot

Maxence Lacroix Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Lacroix (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's match against Wolves, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "How it looked like yesterday, yes, but again, we will assess him further with training in the afternoon [on Friday], after the press conference and then, we will see. But yeah, he had to be subbed because he had problems with his adductor, and he mentioned it at half-time already, so it doesn't look really good."

Lacroix looks to be on the outside looking in as the club prepares for Sunday, with a groin injury he suffered in Thursday's Conference League match likely to keep him out. Unfortunately for the club, the defender is yet to miss a start all season, so this could be a major loss. With the French player more than likely not starting, the club will likely call on Chadi Riad and Jaydee Canvot to start, with Jefferson Lerma (undisclosed) also out.

Maxence Lacroix
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxence Lacroix See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxence Lacroix See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
FPL Gameweek 26: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 26: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
11 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago