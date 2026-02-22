Maxence Lacroix Injury: Remains out
Lacroix (groin) is out for Sunday's match against Wolves.
Lacroix was doubtful and has not reached full fitness for Sunday, with the defender not named to the team sheet. This is a major absence in the defense for the club, as he has yet to miss a start all season, with Chadi Riad, Chris Richards and Jaydee Canvot starting in the center of the defense.
