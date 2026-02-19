Maxence Lacroix headshot

Maxence Lacroix Injury: Suffers adductor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Lacroix suffered an adductor injury and was forced off in the 64th minute of Thursday's 1-1 draw against Zrinjski in the Conference League, coach Olivier Glasner said to the media, according to Football on TNT Sports. "I don't know the level (of injury). When you have to make a sub due to a muscle problem it's never a good sign. Hopefully it's not too bad."

Lacroix was forced off in the 64th minute of Thursday's draw with an adductor injury and went straight down the tunnel, immediately raising concerns. The center-back had logged every single minute for the Eagles this season before that setback and now faces a tight turnaround ahead of Sunday's showdown with Wolves. He is set to undergo scans in the coming hours to determine the extent of the damage, and if he is sidelined, young Jaydee Canvot is in line for an expanded role along the back line.

