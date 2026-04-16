Maxence Lacroix Injury: Suffers injury against Fiorentina

Lacroix was forced to exit Thursday's UEFA Conference League game versus Fiorentina because of a potential knee issue.

Lacroix limped off the pitch and had ice applied on his right knee after leaving the midweek match with discomfort. He'll need to be assessed but could be ruled out of future action in case of a severe issue. His place in the UECL game was taken by Chadi Riad, who could benefit from the situation if the Frenchman fails to recover in time for upcoming fixtures.