Maxence Lacroix Injury: Trains with squad, late call

Lacroix (groin) was spotted back in team training Wednesday and is a late call for Thrusday's clash against HSK Zrinjski Mostar in the Conference League, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "There is still a small question mark with Maxence. He trained the session [today, Wednesday]. In a few situations he could feel a little bit of weariness, but he looks okay."

Lacroix sat out the last match with a groin issue, but that problem now looks to be in the rearview after he was back in full team training Wednesday. The center-back could be in the mix for Thursday's Conference League clash against HSK Zrinjski Mostar, as he has been a locked-in starter and has logged every possible minute for the Eagles so far this season. That said, if the staff decide to ease him back into action, Jaydee Canvot would be in line for another uptick in minutes along Crystal Palace's back line.