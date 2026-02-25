Maxence Lacroix headshot

Maxence Lacroix Injury: Trains with squad Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Lacroix (groin) was spotted back in team training Wednesday and could be an option for Thrusday's clash against HSK Zrinjski Mostar in the Conference League, according to Sam Tabuteau from The Standard.

Lacroix sat out the last match with a groin issue, but that problem now looks to be in the rearview after he was back in full team training Wednesday. The center-back could be in the mix for Thursday's Conference League clash against HSK Zrinjski Mostar, as he has been a locked-in starter and has logged every possible minute for the Eagles so far this season. That said, if the staff decide to ease him back into action, Jaydee Canvot would be in line for another uptick in minutes along Crystal Palace's back line.




