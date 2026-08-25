Maxence Lacroix News: Assists in season opener

Lacroix assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Monday's 3-2 win against Fulham.

Lacroix made his competitive debut for Chelsea Monday and marked the occasion with a rare goal contribution. He made an impressive run towards the end of the first half and then laid the ball off to Morgan Rogers who finished off the attack. It was the only chance Lacroix created in the match. While Lacroix racked up defensive stats, the Chelsea defense still did not look entirely stable, allowing two goals on six shots on target.