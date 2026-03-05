Maxence Lacroix headshot

Maxence Lacroix News: Back from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Lacroix could be selected again in future matchups following a one-match ban he served against Tottenham.

Lacroix will look to regain his spot as part of a three-man back line alongside Chris Richards and Jaydee Canvot, causing Chadi Riad to head back to the bench for upcoming fixtures. Lacroix produced his first goal of the season during his most recent start, and he has also been a consistent contributor of clearances and interceptions.

Maxence Lacroix
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
