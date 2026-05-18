Maxence Lacroix News: Forced off with minor concern

Lacroix (undisclosed) was forced off during Sunday's clash against Brentford but early signs suggest the issue is not serious, according to coach Oliver Glasner, per BBC. "Maxence, I think is not a problem."

Lacroix's early exit had raised immediate concerns given the timing of the injury, but manager Oliver Glasner's reassuring comments provide significant relief for Crystal Palace. The center-back is an undisputed starter and one of the more important defensive figures in the squad, making his fitness a priority heading into the Conference League final. His availability is also a major concern on the international front, with the French defender part of the national team setup ahead of the World Cup in June. Further assessment will confirm the extent of the issue, but the initial signs are encouraging.