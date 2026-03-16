Maxence Lacroix News: Four shots from defense
Lacroix recorded four shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Leeds United.
Lacroix would see a rare statline for a defender Sunday, with the center-back notching four shots, although not a single one on net. He would see some decent work in the defense with a tackle won and 15 clearances, also earning a clean sheet. He remains a top option in the defense, starting in all 28 games.
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