Maxence Lacroix News: Four shots from defense

Lacroix recorded four shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Leeds United.

Lacroix would see a rare statline for a defender Sunday, with the center-back notching four shots, although not a single one on net. He would see some decent work in the defense with a tackle won and 15 clearances, also earning a clean sheet. He remains a top option in the defense, starting in all 28 games.