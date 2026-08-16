Maxence Lacroix News: Plays hour in Sociedad win

Lacroix played an hour in Saturday's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad after returning to training earlier in the week, according to coach Xabi Alonso. "They did quite well to play this well after just three days of training"

Lacroix is one of Chelsea's new signings for the season and figures to see regular playing time in coach Xabi Alonso's three man backline once fully up to speed. His involvement in this match is an encouraging sign given the limited buildup time before the Aug. 24 opener against Fulham. Lacroix is expected to continue integrating with his new teammates as preseason wraps up.