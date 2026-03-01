Maxence Lacroix News: Shown straight red
Lacroix was shown a red card in the 56th minute of Sunday's match against Manchester United.
Lacroix is going to serve a one-match ban following Sunday's outing, as the defender was shown a red for stopping a clear goal-scoring opportunity. This will be a rough loss for the club as they do without a starting defender for the time being. Chaidi Riad could enter the starting XI in his place until an option again when facing Leeds United on March 15.
