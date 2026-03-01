Maxence Lacroix headshot

Maxence Lacroix News: Shown straight red

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Lacroix was shown a red card in the 56th minute of Sunday's match against Manchester United.

Lacroix is going to serve a one-match ban following Sunday's outing, as the defender was shown a red for stopping a clear goal-scoring opportunity. This will be a rough loss for the club as they do without a starting defender for the time being. Chaidi Riad could enter the starting XI in his place until an option again when facing Leeds United on March 15.

Maxence Lacroix
Crystal Palace
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxence Lacroix See More
