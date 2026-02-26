Maxence Lacroix headshot

Maxence Lacroix News: Starting vs. Zrinjski

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Lacroix (groin) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Conference League matchup against Zrinjski.

The center-back was a late call for this matchup, but not only has he been deemed fit, but he'll also start and lead the backline. Lacroix has been a regular starter this season and has racked up 26 starts in the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Maxence Lacroix
Crystal Palace
