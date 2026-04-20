Maxence Lacroix News: Starts Monday
Lacroix (knee) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against West Ham.
Lacroix suffered an injury in Conference League play but is already fit once again, not only an option but starting immediately in the defense. This has the defender continue in his regular spot, earning 10 clean sheets in 29 appearances this season. This spot should stick until the end of the season, that is, if he remains fit.
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