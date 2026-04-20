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Maxence Lacroix News: Starts Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 11:01am

Lacroix (knee) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against West Ham.

Lacroix suffered an injury in Conference League play but is already fit once again, not only an option but starting immediately in the defense. This has the defender continue in his regular spot, earning 10 clean sheets in 29 appearances this season. This spot should stick until the end of the season, that is, if he remains fit.

Maxence Lacroix
Crystal Palace
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