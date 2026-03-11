Maxi Araujo News: Available again

Araujo is eligible after serving his UCL suspension in Wednesday's loss to Glimt.

Araujo will look to return to the squad and most likely regain a starting spot in the second leg of the round of 16 clash. Despite his disciplinary issues, he has been a consistent contributor of crosses and defensive stats lately. Ivan Fresneda was selected at left-back in the opening leg but could return to the opposite side with Georgios Vagiannidis making way for the Uruguayan's inclusion in future contests.