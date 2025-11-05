Araujo opened the scoring in the early going with a very accurate low-driven cross-shot from the right-hand side of the box, notching his first goal in the competition. He wasn't a big offensive weapon in previous matches. He has posted at least one tackle in every appearance, totaling 10 (six won) and logging seven interceptions, seven tackles and two shots (one on target) over that span, with no clean sheets. Instead, he failed to launch cross after registering eight (one accurate) in his previous four displays.