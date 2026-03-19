Maxi Araujo News: Scores dramatic goal in win

Maxi Araujo was subbed off due to injury in the 110th minute of Tuesday's 5-0 victory versus Glimt. He scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and nine chances created before exiting the match.

Maxi Araujo's strike early into the first period of extra time Tuesday gave Sporting CP a 4-0 lead (4-3) before they would finish with a 5-0 (5-3) victory over Bodo Glimt and earn their place in the the Champions League quarterfinals. From his position on the left flank, the veteran created a team-high nine chances from six crosses (two accurate) and one shot (one on goal). The appearance marked Max Araujo's reintegration into the starting XI after being suspended due to yellow card accumulation.