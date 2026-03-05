Maxi Araujo News: Suspended for first leg

Araujo is suspended for Wednesday's match against Glimt due to yellow card accumulation.

Araujo will hit the sidelines for the club's opening leg of their knockout contest against Glimt, suspended after a third yellow in the competition. This is a rough loss for the club, as he has yet to miss a start this campaign, their regular at left-back. That said, a change will be made, with Georgios Vagiannidis or Ricardo Mangas (undisclosed) as possible replacements.