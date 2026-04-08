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Maxi Araujo News: Two shots in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Maxi Araujo registered two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 loss versus Arsenal.

Araujo took a pair of shots and created one chance during the 1-0 loss. It was a frustrating match as Sporting had plenty of chances but just couldn't beat the indomitable David Raya. Araujo will now hope to overcome the narrow deficit in the second leg.

Maxi Araujo
Sporting CP
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