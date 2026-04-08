Maxi Araujo News: Two shots in defeat

Maxi Araujo registered two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 loss versus Arsenal.

Araujo took a pair of shots and created one chance during the 1-0 loss. It was a frustrating match as Sporting had plenty of chances but just couldn't beat the indomitable David Raya. Araujo will now hope to overcome the narrow deficit in the second leg.