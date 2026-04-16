Maxi Araujo News: Two shots Wednesday

Araujo recorded two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Arsenal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Araujo took two shots Wednesday, including the only shot his team managed to put on target throughout the 90 minutes. He also recorded three crosses and one chance created, but it was not enough to get the goal that Sporting desperately needed. He played well on the defensive end too, recording five tackles, five clearances and one interception in his first clean sheet of the UCL season. Now that he is eliminated from the Champions League, he will turn his focus onto the domestic competition.