Maxi Moralez Injury: Leaves with injury in derby

Moralez was forced to exit Saturday's 1-1 draw with Red Bull New York due to a non-contact injury, Tom Bogert of The Athletic reports.

Moralez could be dealing with a significant issue after being stretchered off in the 39th minute of his 14th MLS appearance of the year. The veteran has been an ever-present member of his team's starting lineup, and his six assists are currently tied for the second most in the league. His creative role would be difficult to replace if he's forced to miss time, but it was a more defensive-minded Andres Perea who operated in the No. 10 slot after the injury.