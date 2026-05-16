Maxi Moralez Injury: Leaves with injury in derby
Moralez was forced to exit Saturday's 1-1 draw with Red Bull New York due to a non-contact injury, Tom Bogert of The Athletic reports.
Moralez could be dealing with a significant issue after being stretchered off in the 39th minute of his 14th MLS appearance of the year. The veteran has been an ever-present member of his team's starting lineup, and his six assists are currently tied for the second most in the league. His creative role would be difficult to replace if he's forced to miss time, but it was a more defensive-minded Andres Perea who operated in the No. 10 slot after the injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Moralez See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding FootingApril 10, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive StackApril 3, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29November 21, 2024
-
Sorare
How to Play Daily Fantasy Soccer on SorareJanuary 4, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Moralez See More