Maxi Moralez Injury: Set for ACL surgery

Moralez has sustained an ACL rupture in his left knee which will require surgery, leaving him out for upcoming months, the club announced Thursday.

Moralez ended up facing the worst case scenario following a non-contact injury he picked up during a May 16 game versus Red Bull New York. This issue is likely to mark the end of the season for the veteran, who was tied as the league's second-best contributor of assists with six in 14 matches. At 39, the continuation of his career could also be in doubt following a serious injury, but for now the playmaker will begin to recover from surgery. His place in NYCFC's lineup may be covered by a more defensive-minded Andres Perea in future fixtures.