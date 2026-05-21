Maxi Moralez headshot

Maxi Moralez Injury: Set for ACL surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 1:03pm

Moralez has sustained an ACL rupture in his left knee which will require surgery, leaving him out for upcoming months, the club announced Thursday.

Moralez ended up facing the worst case scenario following a non-contact injury he picked up during a May 16 game versus Red Bull New York. This issue is likely to mark the end of the season for the veteran, who was tied as the league's second-best contributor of assists with six in 14 matches. At 39, the continuation of his career could also be in doubt following a serious injury, but for now the playmaker will begin to recover from surgery. His place in NYCFC's lineup may be covered by a more defensive-minded Andres Perea in future fixtures.

Maxi Moralez
New York City FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Moralez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Moralez See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 3, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 13, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024
How to Play Daily Fantasy Soccer on Sorare
SOC
How to Play Daily Fantasy Soccer on Sorare
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
January 4, 2021