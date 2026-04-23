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Maxi Moralez News: Another assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Moralez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one corner in Wednesday's 4-4 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

Moralez recorded yet another assist for NYCFC for his sixth of the season. He is on pace to break his career high as he currently averages just less than one assist per game, while also creating 26 chances in nine MLS appearances.

Maxi Moralez
New York City FC
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