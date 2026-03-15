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Maxi Moralez News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Moralez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Colorado Rapids.

Moralez is back on the scoresheet, recording an assist against Colorado. This gives him a goal and three assists through four appearances, with all of those coming within the last two matches. He's collected 12 crosses with eight chances created and three tackles made, making all four starts to start off the season.

Maxi Moralez
New York City FC
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