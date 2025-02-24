Fantasy Soccer
Maxi Moralez headshot

Maxi Moralez News: Assists vs Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Moralez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Miami CF.

Moralez is already making his presence know in the midfield with an assist during the draw to Miami. At 37, the midfielder is not likely to be an every match starter with 12 starts in 21 appearances in his first season back from ACL surgery. Though, Moralez is still a pivotal player for NYCFC, collecting a goal and five assists while averaging about 53 minutes of play last campaign.

Maxi Moralez
New York City FC
More Stats & News
