Maxi Moralez News: Continues to shine
Moralez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Inter Miami CF. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.
Moralez recorded another assist for NYCFC on Sunday, giving him four already on the season. At 39-years-old, the midfielder shows no signs of slowing down as he is just five assists away from matching his total from 2025, appearing in the starting XI in all five games to begin 2026.
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