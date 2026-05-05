Maxi Moralez headshot

Maxi Moralez News: Effective in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Moralez registered 11 crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against D.C. United.

Moralez did what he can to create some attacking power Sunday, completing 11 crosses (four accurate) while winning two tackles and creating two chances against D.C United. He's been involved in 37 percent of the goals scored for NYCFC in leagye play, scoring once along with six assists through 11 appearances.

Maxi Moralez
New York City FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Moralez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Moralez See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 3, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 13, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024
How to Play Daily Fantasy Soccer on Sorare
SOC
How to Play Daily Fantasy Soccer on Sorare
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
January 4, 2021