Maxi Moralez News: Effective in loss

Moralez registered 11 crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against D.C. United.

Moralez did what he can to create some attacking power Sunday, completing 11 crosses (four accurate) while winning two tackles and creating two chances against D.C United. He's been involved in 37 percent of the goals scored for NYCFC in leagye play, scoring once along with six assists through 11 appearances.