Maxi Moralez News: Keeps assisting
Moralez assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus St. Louis City SC.
Moralez is becoming one of the league's most efficient midfielders through six matches, recording his fifth assist of the season. All assists have come within the last four games, also recording a goal for six goal contributions, which is among the league leaders.
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