Maxi Moralez News: Stellar in win

Moralez scored one goal and assisted twice from three shots and four chances created in Saturday's 5-0 victory versus Orlando City SC.

Moralez had an upstanding performance Saturday, with a brace of assists and a penalty kick goal in just 62 minutes of play vs Orlando. Even at 39 years old, the midfielder continues to be a starter for NYCFC, already earning three straight starts, creating six chances with nine crosses and two tackles made in 226 minutes of play.