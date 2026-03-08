Maxi Moralez News: Stellar in win
Moralez scored one goal and assisted twice from three shots and four chances created in Saturday's 5-0 victory versus Orlando City SC.
Moralez had an upstanding performance Saturday, with a brace of assists and a penalty kick goal in just 62 minutes of play vs Orlando. Even at 39 years old, the midfielder continues to be a starter for NYCFC, already earning three straight starts, creating six chances with nine crosses and two tackles made in 226 minutes of play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Moralez See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing332 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack339 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success360 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29November 21, 2024
-
Sorare
How to Play Daily Fantasy Soccer on SorareJanuary 4, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Moralez See More