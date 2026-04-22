Maxim De Cuyper News: Assists off bench in win

De Cuyper assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-0 win versus Chelsea.

De Cuyper came off the bench in the 77th minute and made an instant impact, setting up Danny Welbeck's stoppage-time goal with a sharp, well-weighted cutback that the English striker finished off with a simple tap-in to seal Brighton's 3-0 win. In just under 15 minutes on the pitch, he logged one assist and created one chance, flashing the same directness and delivery from the left side that has turned him into a steady attacking weapon at left-back all season long.