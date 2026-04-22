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Maxim De Cuyper News: Assists off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

De Cuyper assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-0 win versus Chelsea.

De Cuyper came off the bench in the 77th minute and made an instant impact, setting up Danny Welbeck's stoppage-time goal with a sharp, well-weighted cutback that the English striker finished off with a simple tap-in to seal Brighton's 3-0 win. In just under 15 minutes on the pitch, he logged one assist and created one chance, flashing the same directness and delivery from the left side that has turned him into a steady attacking weapon at left-back all season long.

Maxim De Cuyper
Brighton & Hove Albion
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