De Cuyper started Sunday's clash in a more advanced role on the left wing and repeatedly targeted Forest's right side from the opening minutes. He finally broke through in first half stoppage time, sweeping a composed finish into the bottom corner after Georginio Rutter's pass broke kindly in the box. Earlier he had already supplied a dangerous whipped cross that Diego Gomez nearly turned in, contributing to season highs of four chances created and three accurate crosses. While Kaoru Mitoma (ankle) remains out due to injury, this new role and decent outing could make De Cuyper see increased playing time for the Seagulls.