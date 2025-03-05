Maxim De Cuyper News: Scores in Tuesday's loss

De Cuyper scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

De Cuyper scored an important goal Tuesday, a strike in the 12th minute that tied the match at 1-1, a score that held for the next 70 minutes. It was the only shot he took in the match and he also created one chance and recorded five crosses. He had a strong defensive performance too as he won 10 duels, intercepted one pass, made three clearances and won three tackles as he once again played the full 90 minutes at left back.