Maxim De Cuyper News: Single shot in loss
De Cuyper generated one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus Manchester United.
De Cuyper's first season in England was passable, he scored twice and added three assists in 30 appearances (17 starts.) He never really managed to make the most of his chances though, and never established himself as the top choice in the team at any position. He alternated between the left wing and left-back, arguably being more productive as a left-back than winger.
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