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Maxim De Cuyper News: Two assists in 3-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

De Cuyper assisted twice to go with seven crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton.

De Cuyper assisted Jack Hinshelwood and Lewis Dunk for the opening two goals as Brighton went on to beat Wolves 3-0. He returned to the starting lineup for the 15th time this season but hasn't started since February 8th. These two assists bring him up to three for the season and his six chances created were the first time he has completed more than four in a game this season.

Maxim De Cuyper
Brighton & Hove Albion
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