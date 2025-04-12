Maxim Leitsch Injury: Picks up hip injury

Leitsch is out for Saturday's match against Hoffenheim due to a hip injury, according to his club.

Leitsch is a late absence Saturday, as he has been announced out ahead of game time due to a hip injury. Luckily, this is a minor absence, as he has not appeared on the field since Feb. 16, mainly holding a reserve role and seeing time when there are injuries in the defense. Once he is fit, he will probably remain in a similar role.