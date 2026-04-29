Maxim Leitsch Injury: Remains out for time being
Leitsch (thigh) remained absent from team training and is a ruled out for the time being, according to Allgemeinen Zeitung.
Leitsch has been dealing with a left thigh muscle injury and has now missed multiple consecutive games, having last featured on Dec. 5 against Gladbach and leaving his availability for the final stretch of the season uncertain. The defender has been mainly a depth option for Mainz this season with just three appearances all campaign, so his continued absence has a limited impact on the starting lineup.
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