Maxim Leitsch Injury: Remains out for time being

Leitsch (thigh) remained absent from team training and is a ruled out for the time being, according to Allgemeinen Zeitung.

Leitsch has been dealing with a left thigh muscle injury and has now missed multiple consecutive games, having last featured on Dec. 5 against Gladbach and leaving his availability for the final stretch of the season uncertain. The defender has been mainly a depth option for Mainz this season with just three appearances all campaign, so his continued absence has a limited impact on the starting lineup.