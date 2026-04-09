Maxim Leitsch Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Leitsch was not an option for Thursday's UEFA Conference League matchup versus Strasbourg while dealing with a muscular problem in the left thigh, according to the club.

Leitsch will be questionable for upcoming clashes, but he could be expected to see limited involvement considering that he hasn't played in an official game since December. Although his recovery timeline is still unclear, the defender has already struggled with muscle issues during the current campaign, so his condition will be a major concern going forward. In any case, all of Stefan Posch, Dominik Kohr and Danny da Costa will likely stay active at center-back in the short term.