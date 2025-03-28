Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maxim Leitsch headshot

Maxim Leitsch Injury: Unused recently

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 6:32am

Leitsch has gone unused in the club's past five games and has only started in six of his 14 appearances this season.

Leitsch continues to struggle for minutes this season, as he has not played since Feb. 8, going unused five times. Even when he has played recently, it has been limited time, only appearing off the bench for short periods. It appears his role in the team is minimal, likely only seeing time when starters are injured.

Maxim Leitsch
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now